e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi caves in, area barricaded

Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi caves in, area barricaded

india Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Visuals of Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi after it caved in on Saturday.
Visuals of Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi after it caved in on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)
         

A portion of Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Central Delhi caved in on Saturday. Delhi Police has put barricades around the spot in a bid to avoid any mishap.

 

More details awaited.

tags
top news
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
New satellite imagery suggests China developing missile bases to cover Doklam, Naku La
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
‘WhatsApp appropriated for hate speech’: Cong writes to Zuckerberg again
SC to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
SC to pronounce verdict on Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Monday
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
PM Modi to address the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 AM
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
BSF detects trans-border tunnel from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Two players among 13 test positive for Covid-19 in IPL contingent: BCCI
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Home minister Amit Shah recovers from Covid-19, likely to be discharged soon
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In