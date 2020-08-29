Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi caves in, area barricaded

Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Delhi caves in, area barricadedindia Updated: Aug 29, 2020 17:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A portion of Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg in Central Delhi caved in on Saturday. Delhi Police has put barricades around the spot in a bid to avoid any mishap.
Delhi: A portion of Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia Marg caves in. Police put barricades around the spot. pic.twitter.com/8gJILDe1SN— ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020
More details awaited.
