‘Shubho Mahalaya’: PM Modi extends his greetings, seeks Maa Durga's blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Mahalaya, the day which marks the beginning of Durga Puja festivities at the end of ‘Pitru Paksha’, or the 16-day lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors (Pitrs) by offering food, money, and other gifts as a sign of reverence. The Prime Minister greeted his fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion and sought Goddess Durga's blessings for the “well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens.” May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come, Modi wished.

“Shubho Mahalaya! We bow to Maa Durga and seek her blessings for the well-being of our planet and the welfare of our citizens. May everyone be happy as well as healthy in the times to come,” posted Prime Minister Modi from his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The auspicious occasion of Mahalaya is also believed to be an invitation to Goddess Durga to descend upon the Earth. It is believed that ‘Maa Durga’ came to her devotees on Mahalaya, which is celebrated with much fervour and zeal.

The dawn of Mahalaya holds a special significance to the millions of Bengalis in India, Bangladesh, and beyond. At 4am sharp, households tune in to their FM radios, where the All India Radio (AIR) continues to broadcast editions of the Mahishasura Mardini programme every year. Although the radio may now have been replaced by its more modern, easily accessible alternatives – the age-old tradition continues in several homes with its peculiar mix of nostalgia and hope as if to defy the passage of time.

The Sanskrit recitations – Chandi Path – by Birendra Krishna Bhadra describes the epic battle of goddess Durga with the demon king Mahishashura; the script for the show was written by Bani Kumar, while the music was directed by Pankaj Kumar Mallik. It is believed that mantras called 'Mahisasura Mardini' invoke the Goddess; the most famous one being ‘Jago Tumi Jago.’

The fervour and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navaratri start with Mahalaya. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from this day, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival. Mahalaya brings with it a feeling of positivity, festivity, and warmth ahead of the start of the most anticipated festival.

