‘Shun VIP culture, go among people’: Yogi Adityanath's instructions to ministers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that ministers in the state government, as well as public representatives, must not practice "VIP culture." Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

“All of us will have to be alert and cautious so that none of our activities reflect the VIP culture,” a UP government statement quoted Adityanath as saying in a special meeting of his council of ministers.

Giving his ministers the mantra of ”samvaad, samanvay, samvendansheelta" (dialogue, coordination, and sensitivity), the BJP leader also instructed them to visit and be among people regularly.

“The government is for the people and public interest is paramount for us. The problems, expectations, and needs of the person standing at the last rung of the society, must be resolved,” he said.

“Giving priority to ‘Jan Sunvaai’ (public hearing), the satisfaction of the common man, and the progress of the state, is at the core of all the public welfare efforts of the UP government,” CM Adityanath stated further.

The chief minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the BJP-led NDA government, for winning a third consecutive term at the Centre in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections. However, the saffron party performed badly in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state that sends the highest 80 members to the 543-seat Lok Sabha; the party won only 33 seats, down from 71 in 2014 and 62 in 2019.

The Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance, on the other hand won 43 (37+6) seats.

CM Adityanath, meanwhile, also asked his ministers to “widely publicise” the achievements of the central and state governments, increase their active participation on social media, and make the public aware of the policies, decisions and the positive results of the “double-engine government.”

“The way in which development has gained pace in Uttar Pradesh in the 10 years under PM Modi, our government will be successful in creating many new records in the coming five years,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)