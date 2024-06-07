 PM pats Yogi’s back at NDA meet - Hindustan Times
PM pats Yogi’s back at NDA meet

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 08, 2024 05:34 AM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulated PM Modi on being elected leader of Lok Sabha for the third time, emphasizing commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being elected leader of Lok Sabha for the third consecutive time.

U.P. CM was also present at the event where PM Modi was elected the leader of NDA parliamentary party. (Agency)
CM Yogi wrote on his X handle, “Hearty congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the architect of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’, the charioteer of Amritkaal, on being unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party, NDA Parliamentary Party and Lok Sabha for the third consecutive time.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“Under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the NDA family is fully committed to building an ‘Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat’ and serving 140 crore family members. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” the CM’s post further read.

Yogi Adityanath was also present at this event held at the Central Hall of Parliament in Delhi when PM Modi was elected the leader of the NDA parliamentary party. When Yogi presented a bouquet to Modi, the PM responded by patting him on the back. It was their first meeting since the Lok Sabha results.

News / Cities / Lucknow / PM pats Yogi's back at NDA meet
