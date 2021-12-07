Shut for 30 years, PM Modi to inaugurate 8,600-cr Gorakhpur fertiliser plant

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After PM Modi inaugurates the plant located about 12km north from Gorakhpur town on National Highway 28 on Tuesday, it will start producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of indigenous neem coated urea every year.
Published on Dec 07, 2021
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate three ambitious projects worth over 9,600 crore, including a fertiliser plant, in Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's home turf Gorakhpur to give further impetus to the growth of the eastern region of the poll-bound state.

Among the three megaprojects is the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by PM Modi on July 22, 2016. It has been revived after more than 30 years and built at a cost of around 8,600 crore, a release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said earlier this month.

After PM Modi inaugurates the plant located about 12km north from Gorakhpur town on National Highway 28 on Tuesday, it will start producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of indigenous neem coated urea every year and about 3850 metric tons will be produced daily.

“It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region,” the statement said.

According to the PMO release, the project has been set up under Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), a joint venture of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited.

The height of the prilling tower of Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant is more than double that of Qutub Minar (73 m). The height of the tower designed by the Japanese company is 149.5 meters. Its diameter is 28 to 29 meters. This factory costing more than eight thousand crores will be powered by natural gas, so there is no danger of polluting the environment.

Japan’s Toyo Engineering Corporation was awarded the contract for the construction of the large-scale fertiliser complex in 2018. The complex was jointly built with Toyo Engineering India Private Limited, Toyo’s group company in India, HURL, CIL, NTPC, and IOCL as lead promoters.

The PMO release has said the project has the world's highest prilling tower of 149.2 metre and consists of India’s first air operated Rubber Dam and Blast Proof Control Room to enhance safety aspects.

The height of the prilling tower of the urea plant at this facility is the highest among all the fertiliser companies in the country. Before Gorakhpur, the tallest tower was the Chambal Fertilizer Plant in Kota with a height of about 142 metres.

