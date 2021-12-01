‘Gorakhpur metrolite phase 1 project gets PIB approval’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Wednesday that the first phase of metrolite project in Gorakhpur has been approved. The approval was given by the Public Investment Bank (PIB) in a meeting today.

“The process of starting 'Metro Service' in Gorakhpur is progressing at a fast pace. In this journey, approval has been received for Phase-1 of 'Gorakhpur Metrolight Rail Project' in the meeting of Public Investment Board (PIB). Greetings to all! And hearty thanks to respected Prime Minister,” Adityanath posted on Koo.

The Uttar Pradesh government is constructing the metrolite in three cities - Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Meerut. The detailed project report was approved and sent to the Centre in the month of September.

The state government wants to run metro services in these cities to improve connectivity. But due to lower ridership projection, the authorities decided to go for metrolite which will act as a feeder service.

The metrolite system has lower passenger capacity but costs less than a metro line. The metrolite trains, however, do have a dedicated track built at the ground level and separated from the roads either with fence or walls.

It is usually compared to an upgraded version of the tram system. Subways or overhead bridges are used to commute from one platform to another.

Meerut met the required parametres for a proper metro train but the project was halted due to Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) which will connect the city to national capital Delhi. The UP government has prepared a revised DPR for metrolite in Meerut.

The metrolite system has an automated ticketing system (like the regular metro) and ticket checkers are deployed at stations.