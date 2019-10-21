Siachen is open to tourists, declares Rajnath Singh

india

Government on Monday announced its decision to open Siachen area, the world’s highest battlefield, to tourists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government has decided to open the entire area from Siachen base camp to Kumar Post for tourism purposes.

The step has been taken to give people a window to appreciate the tough work done by Army jawans and engineers in extreme weather and inhospitable terrains, he said.

Singh was addressing a function in eastern Ladakh to inaugurate Col Chewang Rinchin Bridge on Shyok River, located about 45 km from the county’s border with China.

“The Ladakh MP in his address, mentioned about opening this area to tourism. And, I am happy to share that the government has decided to open a route from Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post for tourists,” the minister said. “This step will make them appreciate the efforts put in by jawans, engineers and other workers,” he said.

Singh later tweeted, “The Siachen area is now open for tourists and Tourism. From Siachen Base to Kumar Post, the entire area has been opened for Tourism purposes”.

At the bridge inauguration, he said, only steel and concrete have not gone into its making, but “sweat and valour” of the engineers and workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) too.

They have toiled hard and people should know their stories, Singh said.

The 1400-ft long bridge is the highest altitude permanent bridge that will connect Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldi and reduce travel time by about half.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:17 IST