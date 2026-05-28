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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah holds closed door talks amid signs of power transition to DKS

Among those who arrived for the breakfast meeting were ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 10:40 am IST
By Arun Dev
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Senior ministers in the Karnataka government gathered at chief minister Siddaramaiah’s official residence on Thursday morning amid growing indications that the party was moving towards a possible transfer of power to deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar after days of consultations involving the Congress leadership in New Delhi.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (right) with deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The closed-door meeting at Cauvery, Siddaramaiah’s official residence in Bengaluru, took place against the backdrop of speculation within the party that the Congress high command had reached a decision on a leadership change, though no formal announcement had been made either by the party or Raj Bhavan. Track Karnataka CM news here

Among those who arrived for the breakfast meeting were ministers Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and HK Patil. Shivakumar was also expected to attend. Security around the residence was tightened as party leaders continued to arrive through the morning.

People familiar with the discussions said Siddaramaiah was expected to make an announcement after the meeting. The chief minister had also sought time to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, fuelling speculation that he could submit his resignation.

By Wednesday evening, neither the Congress leadership nor Raj Bhavan had officially confirmed any change in leadership. However, senior party leaders privately acknowledged that Siddaramaiah could offer his resignation by Thursday afternoon.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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