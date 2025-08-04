‘Some don’t agree to share power’: DK Shivakumar’s cryptic remark at Congress event

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday highlighted the importance of political sacrifice and power-sharing and how leaders nowadays are reluctant to do the same. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Deputy CM and state Congress President D K Shivakumar(PTI)

Though Shivakumar didn’t name anyone, his remarks have reignited speculation about a rift with Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over a rotational chief ministership – a deal the latter firmly denied.

Speaking at the AICC-organised event titled “Constitutional Challenges” in Delhi, Shivakumar lauded the Gandhi family’s contributions to the party and praised Sonia Gandhi’s decision to not assume the post of Prime Minister in 2004.

“When Sonia Gandhi was asked by the President to take oath as the Prime Minister, she said, ‘For me, power is not important.’ She decided that a Sikh, a minority, and an economist could save the country and should become the Prime Minister,” Shivakumar said, calling it an unparalleled act of political sacrifice.

In an apparent dig at leaders unwilling to step aside, he added: “Has anyone in such a big democracy made such a sacrifice? Does anyone even sacrifice a small position today? Some MLAs and ministers share power, but some of us don't even agree to share power. Even at the panchayat level, many don't.”

DK Shivakumar at Congress event | Watch video

Earlier last month, chief minister Siddaramaiah had dismissed speculation of a mid-term leadership change, asserting he would complete the full five-year term.

“Am I not sitting here as the Chief Minister? Where is the vacancy?” Siddaramaiah said in New Delhi. “DK Shivakumar himself has clarified this, and I’m saying the same, there’s no vacancy for the CM post,” he had said.

His statement was seen as a clear attempt to shut down persistent talk of Shivakumar being elevated to the top post in the latter half of the government’s term.

‘Congress’s history is India’s history’

In his concluding remarks at the Delhi event, the deputy CM further talked about the grand old party's legacy and the Gandhi family’s role in maintaining unity within the organisation.

“Congress's history is the country's history. The Gandhi family has kept the Congress Party united, and the Congress Party has kept the country united,” he said, according to an official party release.