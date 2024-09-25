Siddaramaiah responds to court-ordered Lokayukta probe in MUDA case: ‘Not afraid, ready for legal fight’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said he was “not afraid” of the Lokyukta probe ordered by a special court in Bengaluru in the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. Putting up a brave face, Siddaramaiah said he was “ready to face any probe” against him, adding that he would decide his next course of action soon. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (PTI)

The Karnataka chief minister posted on X, “It has come to my attention through the media that the Special Court for Elected Representatives has ordered an investigation by the Mysuru Lokayukta. I will provide a detailed response after reviewing the full copy of the order. I am ready to face the investigation and continue the legal fight.”

“As I said yesterday, I repeat today: there is no question of fearing an investigation; I am determined to face everything. After discussing with legal experts, I will decide the next course of action,” he added.

It was alleged that Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi was illegally allotted 14 sites worth ₹56 crore by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where it developed a residential layout, as per the allegations.

Earlier, the high court granted temporary relief to Siddaramaiah in its interim order passed on August 19, directing a special court in Bengaluru to defer further proceedings and not to take any precipitative action pursuant to the sanction granted by the Governor.

However, the special court in Bengaluru said in its order on Wednesday that Karnataka Lokayukta's Mysuru district police will conduct the investigation into the allegations and will submit its report in three months. The court also said that an FIR needs to be registered in the case.

This comes a day after Karnataka high court dismissed Siddaramaiah's petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's approval for an investigation into alleged illegalities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority's (MUDA) allotting sites to his wife.

