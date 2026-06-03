...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Siddaramaiah's son, Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwar to be part of DK Shivakumar's Karnataka cabinet | See full list

According to a statement from Siddaramaiah's office, G Parameshwar will take over as the new deputy CM of the state.

Updated on: Jun 03, 2026 03:06 pm IST
By HT News Desk
Advertisement

Congress on Wednesday announced the names of ministers who will join the cabinet of the new Karnataka government under leadership of DK Shivakumar. The new Karnataka cabinet includes some big names, including outgoing chief minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank Kharge and also the state's home minister G Parameshwara, who will now serve as the state's new deputy chief minister.

Here is the full list of ministers set to join DK Shivakumar's cabinet in Karnataka -

Karnataka chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar greeted his supporters who gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru on Wednesday.(ANI Video Grab)

-G Parameshwar

-K H Muniyappa

-K J George

-M B Patil

-Ramalinga Reddy

-Sathish Jarakiholi

-Krishna Byregowda

-Priyank Kharge

-U T Khader

-Eshwar Khandre

-Yathindra Siddaramaiah

-Byrathi Suresh

-Sharan Prakash Patil

Track live updates of DK Shivakumar's oath ceremony here

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM

After a long-drawn power tussle in the state, DK Shivakumar, who was serving as deputy chief minister, is now finally being elevated to the top post. He will take oath as the new Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday evening at 4.05 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Congress came to power in the state in May 2023 and an arrangement was made under which, both frontrunners for the top post — Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar — were to split the five-year tenure to serve as chief ministers of Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar met Siddaramaiah earlier in the day before his swearing-in. He also met veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and invited them to the ceremony.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

siddaramaiah dk shivakumar karnataka government
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Siddaramaiah's son, Priyank Kharge, G Parameshwar to be part of DK Shivakumar's Karnataka cabinet | See full list
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.