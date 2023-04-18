Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi and the Ministry of External affairs to ensure the safe return of Kannadigas in Sudan, which is affected by army-paramilitary clashes. He claimed that 31 people from Karnataka’s Hakki Pikki tribe are stuck in Sudan.

Siddaramaiah urges for safety of Kannadigas in Sudan, MP Tejasvi Surya responds

Siddaramaiah tweeted, “It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia,@MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return. Hakki Pikkis in Sudan have been left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back.@BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis,”

The Congress leader also paid condolences to the family of an Indian who passed away in the Sudan clashes. “It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for peace in the region, he added. An Indian national identified as Albert Augestine has succumbed to his injuries on Sunday amid army-paramilitary clashes in Sudan, informed the Indian embassy.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to Siddaramaiah and said that the safety of Kannadigas in Sudan is ensured. He wrote, “Our PM @narendramodi ji's govt is steadfast in ‘Leave no Indian behind’ in thot n in action. Unlike in the past, our government has stepped up whenever Indians abroad are caught up in conflict or another crisis. Afghanistan to Middle East to Ukraine - our government has ensured the safety of citizens and safe passage home and will do so for Kannadigas stranded in Sudan too.”

Bengaluru south MP Tejasvi Surya has slammed Siddaramaiah and said that the BJP doesn’t need his lessons on rescuing people from other countries. He wrote, “Sir, we don’t need lessons on rescuing stranded Indians from the Congress. Modi Govt has rescued lakhs of stranded Indians during Vande Bharat Mission, students during Ukraine war, nurses from Yemen and more. All Kannadigas will return safe,” wrote Tejasvi Surya.