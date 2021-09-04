Siddaramaiah urges Karnataka government not to implement NEP

Bengaluru: The intention behind the new decision to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) is to indoctrinate students with the idea of communalism through education, said senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday.

“It (NEP) promotes privatization leading to inequality and social injustice. The intention is to indoctrinate students with the idea of communalism through education. NEP is unscientific and will push lakhs of students to darkness,” read a communication from the former chief minister’s office.

Siddaramaiah asked the government to withdraw the implementation of the policy, adding that NEP infringes upon the autonomy of states over education and universities. The former chief minister was responding to a letter written by the office of minister of higher education C N Ashwath Narayan informing about the implementation of the new National Education Policy and seeking an appointment with the Leader of Opposition to discuss the same.

“It is to be noted that the government has already decided and inaugurated to implement the said policy from the current academic year, without any discussion with the students, teachers, education experts or opposition. It is not correct to call for discussion now after inaugurating the implementation,” Siddaramaiah said in his letter to Narayan.

Claiming that detailed deliberations should have been initiated democratically before drafting such issues with wide implications, Siddaramaiah added, “India has a high student-to-teacher ratio which should come down for the benefit of students. Also, the government allocation for education as a percentage of GDP is very low. The NEP also recommends the allocation to education to be at 6% of GDP. So then Karnataka should allocate about ₹1.08 lakh crore,” read his letter.

Suggesting that the government should have discussed and debated these issues before the implementation since NEP decides the future of many students shaping their next 70-80 years, Siddaramaiah said that the implementation of NEP is a violation of federal arrangements and infringes upon the autonomy of states over education and universities.

“Education is a tool for social elevation for many marginalized sections. Has BJP implemented NEP to prevent this elevation of social status among marginalized sections?... If there has to be a debate about NEP in good spirit, I urge the government to withdraw the implementation of NEP immediately and we will come for discussion about that. If, after deliberations, NEP is found to be good, we will support the government to implement NEP,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)