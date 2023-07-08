Amid Sidhi urination case, video shows man licking another person's feet in Gwalior: 'Golu Gurjar baap hai'

Two persons were arrested after a video has surfaced showing a man licking the soles of another person's feet after being forced to do so in a moving vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, news agency PTI reported. The incident comes days amid an uproar over the Sidhi urination incident in the state.

The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him.

The victim and the accused are residents of Dabra town in Gwalior district, an official told PTI.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, the victim is seen being slapped several times by another man, who also forces the former to say “Golu Gurjar baap hai” (Golu Gurjar is father) in a moving vehicle.

The victim is then seen licking the soles of the feet of the accused. The accused is also seen thrashing the victim on his face repeatedly and verbally abusing him. In another video clip, the accused is seen hitting the victim on his face with a footwear several times.

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said two persons have been arrested in connection with this incident. Dabra sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Vivek Kumar Sharma said, "A video went viral on social media on Friday evening that shows a man being thrashed in a vehicle. The video clip is being sent for a forensic examination."

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code for abduction and beating following the complaint of the victim's family, Sharma said.

Sidhi urination case accused arrested

Earlier this week, a video showed a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district of the state, which triggered huge outrage. The accused, Pravesh Shukla was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

The victim of the urination incident in Sidhi district has urged the state government to release Shukla involved in the act, saying that the latter has realised his mistake.

Besides facing relevant charges under the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, action has also been initiated under the stringent National Security Act (NSA), against Shukla, who is currently lodged in jail. An alleged illegal portion of the house belonging to Shukla in Sidhi was also demolished.

“My demand to the government is that a mistake has been committed (by the accused)…Now Pravesh Shukla should be released. Whatever has happened in the past, he has realised his mistake,” Rawat told reporters on Friday when asked about the action against the accused.

Two Dalit men beaten up

On June 30, two Dalit men were allegedly beaten up by members of a minority community on the suspicion that they molested and filmed some girls at Varkhadi village in Shivpuri district.

(With inputs from PTI)

