Sidhi urination case victim reacts after meeting CM Shivraj Chouhan in Bhopal

The victim of the Sidhi urination incident on Thursday said he felt good after meeting Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence in Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chouhan with Dashmat Rawat at CM House in Bhopal.(Twitter/Shivraj Singh Chouhan)

"I met the minister, it felt good. He (CM Chouhan) called up my family and spoke to my family… Now, I am going back after meeting him," Dashmat Rawat told news agency ANI.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, was arrested on Wednesday and booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) after a video of him urinating on Rawat, a tribal from Kol community, went viral.

Reacting to the incident that sparked huge outrage online, Rawat said, “What to say, nothing now. Whatever happened, had happened.”

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with the victim Dasmat Rawat at the CM House in Bhopal on Thursday. The chief minister washed Dashmat's feet as a mark of respect and put a ‘tilak’ on his forehead. The minister further said that he was pained by the incident and felt sorry. He also dined with the victim at his residence and the duo was seen planting saplings at the smart city park in Bhopal.

Speaking to ANI, CM Chouhan said, “To reduce the pain in my mind, I called Dashmat here today.”

Chief minister Chouhan earlier posted a video of him washing the man's feet. He tweeted, “I am sharing this video with you so that everyone understands that the public is God when Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in Madhya Pradesh… Atrocities with anyone will not be tolerated. The respect of every citizen of the state is my respect.”

The state administration also razed a portion of Pravesh's house, alleging it was constructed illegally.

(With inputs from ANI)