Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Punjab to review VIP security move, Bhagwant Mann's yes on judicial probe

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann who has come under fire following the shocking, daylight murder of singer-turned-political leader Sidhu Moose has agreed to a judicial probe into the case after Moose Wala's father wrote to him seeking an investigation by CBI, NIA or by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. A sitting judge of the high court will probe the killing, Bhagwant Mann has decided. The government will also investigate the decision to curtail Moose Wala's security. A Special Investigation Team has already been set up to investigate Moose Wala's murder. Also Read: Sidhu Moose Wala's family members refuse post-mortem, seek NIA or CBI probe

Punjab Police DGP who on Sunday said the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala was a fallout of a gang rivalry has been asked to give an explanation for his statement, a senior official confirmed to Hindustan Times.

A statement issued earlier in the day from Bhagwant Mann's office said the chief minister is taking minute-to-minute updates on the case and is also scheduled to hold a meeting with senior police officials later today. "Prompt action should be taken to catch the culprits as soon as possible," the statement said.

Moose Wala's father Balkour Singh on Monday wrote to Mann seeking a probe by the CBI or the NIA or by a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Moose Wala's family claimed the information that there was a change in Moosewala's security reached his murders and persons behind the leaking of the names should be held responsible.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station. Police are looking for more CCTV footage from the area where the firing took place after an unverified video of two cars trailing Moose Wala's car.

Moose Wala was shot dead after his security was partially withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann government. Punjab DGP on Sunday said Moose Wala had four commandos from the Punjab Police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today. Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him, the DGP said.

“I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm,” Bhagwant Mann tweeted on Sunday.

