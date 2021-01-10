Signal, Telegram downloads surge as people look for Whastapp alternatives amid privacy concerns

Days after Facebook-owned WhastApp revised its privacy policy, Signal, an encrypted messaging service is seeing a surge in downloads as people started looking for an alternative. In a series of tweets, the platform also acknowledged the surge and posted a picture showing the app ranking at number one on iOSapp store.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp had started rolling out in-app notifications to users about an update in its Terms of Service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant's products. WhastApp also stated that users will have to agree to the new terms and policy by February 8, 2021, in order to continue using WhatsApp's service which triggered a massive backlash by users globally.

However, the company said that it does not retain messages after they are deleted from the servers.

The surge in Signal downloads can also be attributed to the richest person on the planet and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk who also joined the conversation on Twitter and asked people to download the app. Since then the app gained overnight popularity.

Signal was created by Signal Foundation which was set up by former WhatsApp co-founder Brien Acton who left the former in 2017.

It is a free to use app and has similar features like WhatsApp. However, it does not allow to back up chats to Google Drive or iCloud. It also does not allow people to automatically add others in groups unless individuals give their assent.

Users can also turn on disappearing messages feature for each chat and set a time limit ranging from five seconds to one week. After the set period, the messages in that chat will automatically be deleted.

Meanwhile, Telegram, another instant messaging platform also said that it is seeing a surge in downloads as its ranking Telegram’s download ranking on Google Play also rose over the past few days.

