e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’

India is welcome to join RCEP whenever it’s ready, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told reporters in Bangkok on Monday. Asian leaders had hoped to announce a breakthrough on the trade pact this week.

india Updated: Nov 04, 2019 19:05 IST
Natnicha Chuwiruch
Natnicha Chuwiruch
Bloomberg, Bangkok
India has long been the main holdout on due to domestic opposition over worries it would be flooded by cheap goods from China. It made last-minute demands in the run-up to the Bangkok meetings that ended up derailing the talks. (Photo @BJP4India)
India has long been the main holdout on due to domestic opposition over worries it would be flooded by cheap goods from China. It made last-minute demands in the run-up to the Bangkok meetings that ended up derailing the talks. (Photo @BJP4India)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, in order to protect service workers and farmers, an official told reporters in New Delhi on Monday. India had pushed the other 15 nations to address its concern over deficits and open their markets to Indian services and investments, the official said.

“India has significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved,” RCEP countries said in a joint statement on Monday. “All RCEP Participating Countries will work together to resolve these outstanding issues in a mutually satisfactory way. India’s final decision will depend on satisfactory resolution of these issues.”

India is welcome to join RCEP whenever it’s ready, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told reporters in Bangkok on Monday. Asian leaders had hoped to announce a breakthrough on the trade pact this week.

“It’s the 15 nations that have decided to move forward first,” Le said, adding that a few issues won’t be completed before the end of the year.

“There won’t be any problem for the 15 nations to sign RCEP next year,” he added. “We are taking an open attitude -- whenever India is ready, it’s welcome to get onboard.”

China has sought to accelerate the pact covering a third of the global economy as it faces slowing growth from a trade war with the U.S., which withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership after Donald Trump took office in 2017. A deal would further integrate Asia’s economies with China just as the Trump administration urges Asian nations to shun Chinese infrastructure loans and 5G technology.

Last-Minute India Demands Jeopardize 16-Nation Asian Trade Pact

India has long been the main holdout on due to domestic opposition over worries it would be flooded by cheap goods from China. It made last-minute demands in the run-up to the Bangkok meetings that ended up derailing the talks. The Philippines said Saturday that negotiations wouldn’t be completed until February.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who is leading a downgraded U.S. delegation to Asean, downplayed the significance of RCEP in an interview yesterday. Most Southeast Asian leaders skipped a summit on Monday with U.S. representatives after Trump decided to avoid the annual meetings for a second straight year.

No Trump or Pence in Bangkok Has Asia Questioning U.S. Strategy

“RCEP is not much of an agreement,” Ross told Bloomberg. “It’s not a free trade agreement, it’s not anything remotely like TPP, nor anything remotely like our separate arrangements with Japan and with South Korea. So I don’t think you want to blow that out of proportion. It’s a very low-grade treaty.”

tags
top news
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
In SC’s 6-point directive for clean air, ban on power cuts and farm fires
In SC’s 6-point directive for clean air, ban on power cuts and farm fires
Man walks into revenue official’s office in Telangana, sets her on fire
Man walks into revenue official’s office in Telangana, sets her on fire
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News