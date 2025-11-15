Sikh woman goes to Pak as pilgrim, goes missing: After nikahnama, criminal past emerges | Cops dig up details

A 48-year-old Sikh woman put Punjab Police in a tizzy when she went missing in Pakistan while travelling as part of a pilgrimage group for Guru Nanak Dev’s 556th birth anniversary. She has now been traced to Sheikhupura, where she is said to have converted to Islam after marrying a local man. Sikh pilgrim goes missing in Pakistan, resurfaces after converting and remarrying(HT Photo)

Police on Saturday confirmed that Sarabjit Kaur, now known as Noor Hussain, “solemnised nikah” with 43-year-old Nasir Hussain on November 5, just a day after entering Pakistan with a 1,931-member Sikh jatha.

Authorities say a nikahnama widely circulated on social media on Friday lists her new identity and address in Haal Maukeen village of Sheikhupura. Her disappearance came to light on November 13, when the group, led by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, returned to India and she was found missing.

According to investigators, Sarabjit had been living in Amanipur with her two sons, while her husband Karnail Singh, who divorced her, has lived in England for nearly 15 years.

Agencies scramble for answers

The sudden turn of events has left the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and central intelligence agencies on alert. Officials are trying to establish contact with Sarabjit to understand the circumstances of her decision.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora said the force is coordinating with central agencies “on this serious issue”. He added that officers have visited her village, Amanipur in Sultanpur Lodhi, and met her sons “to get information about her intention to visit Pakistan”.

A senior official said both Punjab Police and central agencies are now examining whether Sarabjit had previously travelled to Pakistan through other pilgrim routes, including the Kartarpur Corridor.

Sarabjit had criminal history

Police say she has a criminal record, with three cheating and fraud cases registered against her in Bathinda and Kapurthala.

“Her passport carries the permanent address of Malout in Muktsar district and mentions her father’s name. Surprisingly, she didn’t mention her citizenship and passport number in the immigration form submitted at the time of applying for a Pakistan visa,” an official said.

Both her sons also face 10 FIRs between them for fraud, assault and cheating. Villagers and family members, however, are reportedly refusing to speak on the matter.