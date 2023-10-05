Sikkim Flood News Live: Death toll reaches 14, more than 100 still missing;
Sikkim Flood News Live: A cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta river basin on Wednesday, leading to 14 reported deaths so far, with 102 people still missing, including 22 army personnel, news agency PTI reported quoting officials on Thursday.
As of now, 2,011 individuals have been successfully rescued, but this calamity, which occurred on Wednesday, has affected a total of 22,034 people, as reported by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in their latest update.
To provide relief and support, the state government has established 26 relief camps across the four impacted districts.
In the Gangtok district alone, 1,025 people have found shelter in eight relief camps, while the exact number of individuals in the remaining 18 relief camps is not immediately available.
The flash flood in the Teesta river, caused by the cloudburst in Lhonak Lake, resulted in a significant accumulation of water. This deluge shifted towards the Chungthang dam, causing damage to the power infrastructure before rushing downstream, inundating towns and villages in its path.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 05, 2023 11:13 AM IST
Sikkim Flood News Live: Helpline numbers here
In a post shared on X, the government urged the citizens to contact the following helpline numbers for any assistance: 03592-202892 - Landline; 03592-221152 - Landline; 8001763383 - Mobile; 03592-202042 - Fax; or call '112' for emergency assistance.
The Indian Army also shared three helplines for families of missing people in Sikkim including its own soldiers. For assistance in North Sikkim, people may dial 8750887741; for East Sikkim - 8756991895 and the helpline number for enquiries related to the 22 missing soldiers is 7588302011.
- Oct 05, 2023 11:01 AM IST
Sikkim Flood News Live: More than 3000 tourists stranded
Sikkim chief secretary V.B. Pathak said that over 3,000 tourists from different parts of the country are currently marooned in the state due to the ongoing disaster. Following a comprehensive review of the situation, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba issued directives on Wednesday, emphasising the urgent evacuation of individuals stranded within the Chungthang dam tunnel, as well as prioritising the evacuation of tourists.