The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7.(Birbal Sharma/HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Sikkim govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 14, announces relaxations

The state government has decided to vaccinate 65,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in June. Sikkim has reported 17,111 Covid-19 cases and 273 fatalities so far.
PTI | , Gangtok
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 06:56 PM IST

The Sikkim government on Sunday extended the statewide lockdown for one more week till June 14 in view of the raging Covid-19 pandemic, an official release said.

The lockdown restrictions were scheduled to end on June 7.

However, the state government also announced some relaxations like allowing hardware shops to remain open from 7 am to 2 pm.

Shops selling groceries and vegetables can now remain open from 7 am to 2 pm, an extension of two more hours.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to review the management of the pandemic in the Himalayan state.

Cabinet ministers, the chief secretary, the director general of police and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The state government has decided to vaccinate 65,000 people in the age group of 18 to 44 years in June.

Sikkim has reported 17,111 Covid-19 cases and 273 fatalities so far.

