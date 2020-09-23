Sikkim, north Bengal affected as landslides damage NH-10 following heavy rain

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:40 IST

Road link between Sikkim and neighbouring West Bengal has been affected, as landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Monday have caused massive damage to National Highway (NH)-10 at several locations.

Incessant rainfall also caused landslides at 29th Mile in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district on Tuesday.

“Though NH-10, which connects Sikkim and Siliguri, north Bengal’s biggest town, via the Kalimpong district, was opened for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon, it had to be closed again late at night,” said Subodh Chettri, executive engineer-II, public works department (PWD), division-9, West Bengal.

Chettri said repair work has been hampered due to heavy rainfall and the NH-10 stretch at Rambi in Kalimpong district is likely to have suffered further damage.

Repair work has to be suspended because a portion of NH-10 between Sethi Jhora and Birik Dara is still inundated, the officials said.

Vehicles operating between Sikkim and Siliguri and Kalimpong and Siliguri are taking a detour.

In north Bengal, many rivers are in spate, as heavy rainfall was recorded until Wednesday afternoon.

“Though it is raining incessantly since Tuesday, we have not yet received any report about a loss of human life. The Siliguri-Mirik road was closed on Wednesday morning at Ghayabari. Several wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation have reported waterlogging,” said S Poonambalam, district magistrate (DM), Darjeeling.

Tenzing T Kaleon, district collector (DC), North Sikkim, said, “The roads leading to the border with China are open because the area has not recorded heavy rainfall yet.”