e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sikkim, north Bengal affected as landslides damage NH-10 following heavy rain

Sikkim, north Bengal affected as landslides damage NH-10 following heavy rain

Repair work has to be suspended because a portion of NH-10 between Sethi Jhora and Birik Dara is still inundated, officials said

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:40 IST
Pramod Giri
Pramod Giri
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Officials said vehicles operating between Sikkim and Siliguri and Kalimpong and Siliguri are taking a detour because of damage to NH-10 that had to be stalled because a portion of the highway is still inundated.
Officials said vehicles operating between Sikkim and Siliguri and Kalimpong and Siliguri are taking a detour because of damage to NH-10 that had to be stalled because a portion of the highway is still inundated.(Representational Image)
         

Road link between Sikkim and neighbouring West Bengal has been affected, as landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Monday have caused massive damage to National Highway (NH)-10 at several locations.

Incessant rainfall also caused landslides at 29th Mile in West Bengal’s Kalimpong district on Tuesday.

“Though NH-10, which connects Sikkim and Siliguri, north Bengal’s biggest town, via the Kalimpong district, was opened for a couple of hours on Tuesday afternoon, it had to be closed again late at night,” said Subodh Chettri, executive engineer-II, public works department (PWD), division-9, West Bengal.

Chettri said repair work has been hampered due to heavy rainfall and the NH-10 stretch at Rambi in Kalimpong district is likely to have suffered further damage.

Repair work has to be suspended because a portion of NH-10 between Sethi Jhora and Birik Dara is still inundated, the officials said.

Vehicles operating between Sikkim and Siliguri and Kalimpong and Siliguri are taking a detour.

In north Bengal, many rivers are in spate, as heavy rainfall was recorded until Wednesday afternoon.

“Though it is raining incessantly since Tuesday, we have not yet received any report about a loss of human life. The Siliguri-Mirik road was closed on Wednesday morning at Ghayabari. Several wards under the Siliguri Municipal Corporation have reported waterlogging,” said S Poonambalam, district magistrate (DM), Darjeeling.

Tenzing T Kaleon, district collector (DC), North Sikkim, said, “The roads leading to the border with China are open because the area has not recorded heavy rainfall yet.”

tags
top news
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for successfully testing anti tank missile
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
‘No coercive action intended’: Delhi Assembly on summoning FB India head
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
PM Modi, Ayushman Khurrana, Bilkis on TIME’s ‘most influential people’ list
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPLCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In