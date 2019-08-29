Sikkim to auction ex-govt’s luxury cars

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:11 IST

The government of Sikkim led by PS Golay has decided to auction all luxury cars purchased by the former Pawan Chamling government as part of its austerity drive.

“More than 50 luxury cars including a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, a Toyota Fortuner and a Jeep Compass will be auctioned within a month,” said Jacob Khaling, political secretary to the chief minister. Khaling is also the spokesperson of ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party.

During the election campaign, Golay had announced that the luxury cars purchased for the ministers and MLAs by the erstwhile government would be converted into ambulances.

“According to experts, medical equipment can’t be fitted in some of the cars. Therefore, we have decided to put them to auction,” said Khaling.

Immediately after taking oath as chief minister, Golay said his government would focus on austerity measures and that no minister or legislator would travel in luxury cars. Before he held his first cabinet meeting, the chief minister also announced that ministers and MLAs would travel in India-made SUVs.

According to people familiar with the matter, some of the cars that will be put to auction are about two to three years old.

Khaling said that through different austerity measures the government is aiming to save at least 10% of the state’s annual budget of ₹7,000 crore.

Another austerity measure is to hold all government meetings in state-owned properties. “Earlier meetings with corporate houses and delegates from Delhi used to be held in luxury hotels. Now all meetings are being held in government properties,” said the SKM spokesperson.

Avinash Yakkha, the spokesperson of the Sikkim Democratic Front and D B Chauhan, the BJP state committee president, could not be reached for comment.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:11 IST