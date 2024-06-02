Sikkim’s ruling SKM heading for landslide victory in assembly polls

Silliguri: Sikkim’s ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) appeared to be heading for a landslide victory as it was leading at 31 of the state’s 32 assembly seats where elections were held on April 19. The counting started at 6 am on Sunday. Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an ally of SKM.

At the end of second round of counting, SKM, led by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay, was leading at 31 seats while the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), headed by former chief minister Pawan Chamling, was leading at only in one seat.

Chamling, who was Sikkim’s chief minister for 25 years, a record in India, was however trailing at both Namcheybong and Poklok-Kamrang constituencies he contested.

The chief minister, who also contested two seats, Soreng-Chekung and Rhenock, was leading at both. His wife, Krishna Kumar Rai, was leading at Namchi-Singhithang.

BJP state president D R Thapa was trailing at the Upper Burtuk seat.

Ganesh Kumar Rai, the chief ministerial candidate of the Citizen Action Party (CAP), was trailing at Melli.

Bhaichung Bhutia, former Indian football captain and an SDF candidate, was trailing at Barfung constituency.

SKM appeared to be heading for a record performance.

In the 2009 polls, when SDF was in power, it had won all 32 seats.

In the 2019 elections, SKM won 17 seats while SDF secured 15.