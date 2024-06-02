 Sikkim’s ruling SKM heading for landslide victory in assembly polls | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sikkim’s ruling SKM heading for landslide victory in assembly polls

ByPramod Giri
Jun 02, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) leads in 31 of 32 assembly seats in Sikkim elections. Former CM Pawan Chamling's party SDF trails in most seats.

Silliguri: Sikkim’s ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) appeared to be heading for a landslide victory as it was leading at 31 of the state’s 32 assembly seats where elections were held on April 19. The counting started at 6 am on Sunday.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay (File Photo)
Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an ally of SKM.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

At the end of second round of counting, SKM, led by chief minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay, was leading at 31 seats while the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), headed by former chief minister Pawan Chamling, was leading at only in one seat.

Chamling, who was Sikkim’s chief minister for 25 years, a record in India, was however trailing at both Namcheybong and Poklok-Kamrang constituencies he contested.

The chief minister, who also contested two seats, Soreng-Chekung and Rhenock, was leading at both. His wife, Krishna Kumar Rai, was leading at Namchi-Singhithang.

BJP state president D R Thapa was trailing at the Upper Burtuk seat.

Ganesh Kumar Rai, the chief ministerial candidate of the Citizen Action Party (CAP), was trailing at Melli.

Bhaichung Bhutia, former Indian football captain and an SDF candidate, was trailing at Barfung constituency.

SKM appeared to be heading for a record performance.

In the 2009 polls, when SDF was in power, it had won all 32 seats.

In the 2019 elections, SKM won 17 seats while SDF secured 15.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Catch Live election results on counting day at Hindustan Times

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result, Sikkim Election Result 2024 Live, Arunachal Pradesh Election Result 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Sikkim’s ruling SKM heading for landslide victory in assembly polls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On