Sin goods and super-luxury items to attract 40% tax. Full list of items

India’s indirect tax system is set for a major reset from September 22, when a new 40% GST slab comes into force. This change marks the removal of the 12% and 28% brackets, leaving behind just three - 5%, 18% and the newly introduced 40%. The highest slab has been designed mainly for luxury and non-essential goods such as high-end vehicles, aerated drinks and tobacco products. While cigarettes have been slotted into the 40% bracket, this doesn’t automatically mean prices will shoot up - other factors play a role. For pan masala, gutka and chewing tobacco, the higher rate will kick in later due to unresolved technical issues linked to pending industry loans.

Cigarettes, paan masala and gutka will attract 40 per cent GST from September 22.(HT File Photo)