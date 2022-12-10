'Since AAP came to power…': Kejriwal slams RPG attack on Punjab police station

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday morning condemned the RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) attack on a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran, and said those responsible would be caught. "Stringent action will be taken... since AAP came to power big gangsters (and) people acting under protection of old parties were caught," Kejriwal said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unknown individuals attacked the police station in Tarn Taran's Sarhali with a RPG at 11.22 pm on Friday, police sources confirmed this morning.

The police station is located on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway and the rocket hit the iron gate of the buildings and damaged the inside wall; some police personnel were on duty but no one was injured.

Sources told news agency PTI the grenade did not actually explode.

"Preliminary investigation reveals at 11.22 pm last night, grenade was fired from highway... It hit 'suvidha' centre of Sarhali PS. FIR under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). Forensic team... Army squad is here," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav told reporters.

The 'suvidha' centre, or Saanjh Kendra centre, provides services like copy of FIRs, passport verification and no-objection certificates, PTI said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We will investigate technically and forensically... all clues from the scene of the crime are being collected so that we reconstruct what happened," he added.

He also said the launcher used to fire the grenade had been recovered and noted that an early analysis of the weapon suggested it is 'military-grade hardware'.

READ | Punjab police station attacked with RPG, probe ordered

"Very clear indication it is strategy of neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts," he said without naming Pakistan, and added state police, Border Security Force and central agency teams will conduct the investigation.

This is the second such incident in Punjab in the past seven months; in May an RPG was fired at the state police's intelligence HQ in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Mohali RPG attack: Was paid ₹9 lakh to carry out attack, says juvenile

The attack was attributed to notorious Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who hails from Tarn Taran and is still absconding.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON