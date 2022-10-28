Mohali RPG attack: Was paid 9 lakh to carry out attack, says juvenile

The juvenile involved in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack case revealed that he was paid ₹9 lakh to carry out the attack and he was present on the spot when the RPG was fired on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9.

The 17-year-old, who was arrested earlier this month by the Delhi Police operation cell, and is now in the Mohali police custody, during interrogation stated that he was paid ₹9 lakh to carry out the attack.

On asking who paid him the money, he said he did not know but two persons approached him for the attack and promised him ₹9 lakh.

He said he was paid the promised money and since his family was poor, he gave some money to his brother, and the rest of the money was recovered by the Delhi Police along with one country-made pistol, he stated.

The juvenile also revealed that during the attack, he was present on the spot along with co-accused Deepak Surakhpur from Jhajhar, who is still absconding.

As per police sources, four criminal cases have been registered in the past against the juvenile, including an attempt to murder and an Arms Act case, and his name even figured in the murder of realtor Sanjay Biayni in Nanded and the murder of notorious gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia, who was killed last in August at Amristar.

On Wednesday, the Sohana police brought the juvenile on a production warrant from the Delhi Police and he was produced before the Mohali juvenile justice board which sent him to six days of police custody.

In a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Maharashtra Police’s anti-terrorism squad in Mumbai, Charat Singh, the key accused in the Mohali RPG attack case, was arrested on October 13.

The Punjab Police’s state special operation cell, Mohali, has recovered an AK-47 assault rifle along with 100 cartridges from a field in Ropar district following his interrogation.

