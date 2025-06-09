Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singapore-flagged vessel catches fire off Kerala coast; Navy, Coast Guard launch rescue operation

ByVishnu Varma
Jun 09, 2025 02:24 PM IST

The defence ministry said that of the 22 crew onboard, 18 have abandoned the vessel on boat while the rest are reported to be missing.

A Singapore-flagged container vessel caught fire off the coast of Beypore in Kerala, prompting the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to launch a rescue and relief operation to bring the blaze under control and rescue the crew on board, a defence ministry spokesperson in Kochi said on Monday.

The vessel on fire off the Beypore coast in Kerala.
The vessel on fire off the Beypore coast in Kerala.

According to the defence ministry’s post on social media platform ‘X’, the fire was reported on container vessel ‘MV Wan Hai 503’, around 78 nautical miles off Beypore in Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The Navy diverted its INS Surat and planned a DO sortie from INS Garuda while the ICG deployed multiple assets, including a CG Dornier, for rescue and assessment, the ministry said in the statement.

The defence ministry said that of the 22 crew onboard, 18 have abandoned the vessel on boat while the rest are reported to be missing.

“The vessel is presently on fire and adrift,” the ministry added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Singapore-flagged vessel catches fire off Kerala coast; Navy, Coast Guard launch rescue operation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On