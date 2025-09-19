Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
Singer Zubeen Garg dies in scuba diving accident in Singapore, was set to perform tomorrow

ByUtpal Parashar
Updated on: Sept 19, 2025 04:20 pm IST

He was taken to a hospital but had allegedly suffered a heart attack and passed away at 1:10 pm (IST).

Guwahati: Assam singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore, allegedly after suffering a heart attack during scuba diving on Friday, a day before his performance at a Northeast cultural festival in the country.

Singer Zubeen Garg has died after an accident.
The 52-year-old, famed for the song Ya Ali, was reportedly on a cruise with friends. He was taken to a hospital but had allegedly suffered a heart attack and passed away at 1:10 pm (IST).

“I just got a call from union minister of state for external affairs Pabitra Margherita, who confirmed the sad news. There are no words to describe the loss. We have lost a priceless treasure,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The Northeast festival is scheduled from September 19 to 21, and he was set to perform on Saturday with his band.

CM Sarma said that the state government would soon decide how to give a befitting farewell to Garg.

