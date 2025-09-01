‘Single burger and fries inadequate’: SpiceJet directed to pay 55,000 to passenger for 14-hour flight delay

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has been directed to pay ₹55,000 to a passenger over a 14-hours flight delay. SpiceJet had submitted before the commission that the delay was due to “operational and technical reasons” and was beyond its control.(REUTERS)

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, which passed the order, observed that “a single burger and fries”, offered by the airline to passengers as refreshment, were “inadequate arrangement” for a 14-hour flight delay.

The complainant in the case was a passenger on the SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Mumbai on July 27, 2024, which faced an “inordinate delay”. The complaint said that the carrier had failed to make adequate arrangements during the delay, offering passengers only a "complimentary burger and fries".

The complainant argued that this was a violation of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) guidelines, particularly Civil Aviation Requirements, while adding that these stipulate that the airline is accountable for meals and refreshments according to the waiting time.

“There is no denial of the fact that passengers were provided only one burger and fries for the entire delay of more than 14 hours,” the commission said.

The commission observed that the delay was on account of a “technical glitch”, adding that the airline could not “escape from its duty” regarding its responsibility towards the passengers until the flight gets ready and is operational for the journey, PTI reported.

The order was passed by District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Mumbai Suburban) under president Pradeep Kadu and member Gauri M Kapse last week. The details of the order were made available on Monday.

“Adequate arrangements of meals, refreshments, water and providing necessary relaxing area are required in such a scenario. The travellers must be kept well informed,” the commission said.

It stated that the airlines cannot justify the incident on the basis of the argument that re-schedulings, cancellations and delays are normal in the aviation sector.

SpiceJet had submitted before the commission that the delay was due to “operational and technical reasons” and was beyond its control, while citing clauses in CAR which exempt airlines from liability in case of “extraordinary circumstances” like technical glitches.

However, the commission said that the airline had not been able to present the facts related to the deficiency in their service, thus adding that this was sufficient evidence to conclude that the arrangements made by it were inadequate.