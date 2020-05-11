e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Single-judge benches to hear cases in SC

Single-judge benches to hear cases in SC

india Updated: May 11, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

For the first time in its 70-year history, the Supreme Court will have single-judge benches hearing cases, starting on May 13, according to a notice published on the website of the apex court on Monday. .

Until now, benches in the top court have sat in two-judge combinations to hear routine cases; three-judge benches used to preside over special matters. Cases involving constitutional questions are heard by benches composed of five or more judges.

Single-judge benches will hear appeals arising out of bail and anticipatory bail cases involving offences that are punishable with less than seven years’ imprisonment, according to the notice on the Supreme Court website. Applications seeking transfer of cases from one high court to another or from a trial court in one state to one in another state will also be heard by single-judge benches.

The decision has been taken to reduce the backlog of cases as a large number of transfer petitions and bail matters clog up the docket at the top court.

“It is a welcome move. Besides helping combat pendency, the kind of cases which will be heard by a single judge, that is bail matters and transfer petitions, require limited judicial application of mind. They are mostly matters involving questions of fact and, to a large extent, require application of discretion by the judges. Therefore, it is always better that a single judge hears such matters”, Supreme Court advocate Sriram Parakkat said.

The Supreme Court had amended its rules in September 2019 to allow single-judge benches to hear matters.

Before the amendment, Order VI, Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules of 2013 stated that every case in the top court has to be heard by benches that have at least two judges.

To pave way for single-judge benches, a new clause was inserted in Order VI, Rule 1 carving out an exception. After the amendment last year, this would be the first time the change is being implemented.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In