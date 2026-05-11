Mamata's party has a ‘2%-15%’ reminder for top court as SIR deletions in Bengal higher than BJP victory margin

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) approached the Supreme Court on Monday with a pointed argument rooted in the court's own earlier observation. It said that in at least 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where it lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP's winning margin was lower than the number of voters deleted from voter rolls under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. A man dismantles an election billboard bearing a portrait of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee after the party lost the assembly elections, in Kolkata. (Bikas Das/AP Photo)

The hearing, before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, brought into sharp focus a question that had been building since April — whether the controversial voter roll revision materially altered the outcome of the West Bengal assembly elections.

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‘Logical discrepancy’ question Particularly under the lens have been the deletions made under the “logical discrepancy” category — for misspelt names and such — that went under an adjudication process. That adjudication process, still ongoing, could hardly make a difference as it came just days before polling.

In the TMC plea on Monday, senior advocate and party MP Kalyan Bandhopadhyay (Banerjee) told the bench that the deletions under the SIR adjudication process had a direct bearing on results in several constituencies.

Across the state, he argued, the vote gap between the TMC and the BJP stood at nearly 32 lakh, while approximately 35 lakh appeals were still pending before appellate tribunals.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, also a TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha, noted that at the current pace, appellate tribunals would take at least four years to clear the backlog of 35 lakh pending appeals. At this, the CJI said expediting those appeals would remain a priority.

The TMC plea also cited one constituency where a TMC candidate lost by 862 votes, while over 5,432 persons had been removed from rolls pending adjudication.

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What court had said on win margin In this argument, he invoked an earlier observation by Justice Bagchi on April 13, days before the elections.

At that hearing, the judge had posed a hypothetical query to the Election Commission of India that caried out the SIR: “Suppose margin (of victory) is 2%, and 15% of electorate who are mapped could not vote, then maybe — we are not expressing any opinion but — we would definitely have to apply our minds.”

The observation was made while hearing a writ petition from voters whose names had been deleted and whose appeals were still pending. The SC did not, however, stop the process, even as lakhs of appeals against “logical discrepancy”-based deletions were pending and remain so.