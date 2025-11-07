'SIR must be monitored, vote theft must not be allowed in Tamil Nadu,' says TN CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the SIR exercise must be monitored and a situation of "vote theft" must not be allowed in Tamil Nadu and that "prevention" must be the duty. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various initiatives in Tenkasi district.(X/KanimozhiDMK)

In a veiled attack on TVK chief Vijay, he said some people dream of destroying the DMK, but no one could even dare to touch it.

Addressing a function, Stalin, also the DMK President, referred to the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu and pointed to the DMK holding a meeting of multiple parties on November 2 to oppose the SIR and his party filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging that exercise.

The CM said: "While legal battles (of DMK against SIR in apex court) are one aspect, the voter list revision work is proceeding simultaneously. We have a great responsibility to monitor this. You must not forget that this is extremely crucial in today's context."

In this regard, on November 11, DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, would stage protests in district headquarters towns to express sentiments against the exercise.

He said: "You know that based on the already published list, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are visiting every house and distributing forms (starting November 4). These forms must be filled and submitted by the 4th of December. A crisis has arisen as only names submitted in this way will be included in the voters list."

As regards the Election Commission, they will visit three times until the December 4. "If we are away at work, engaged in tasks, or not at home, we risk losing our voting rights."

However, after the completion of this process by next month, efforts will be made to contact people and include names online. In case of doubts, the Election Commission has provided a helpline number and the party has also set up a help desk at party headquarters which is helmed by the party's legal wing secretary, senior advocate N R Elango.

In this overall context of alleged "vote theft," the chief minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading a massive protest movement and he is providing evidence on the extent of "vote theft" in Karnataka and Haryana.

"We must not allow such a situation to happen in Tamil Nadu. Prevention must be our duty," Stalin said adding every Booth Level Agent (BLA) of the DMK must undertake this great responsibility.

"The booth agents of our party must act as guardians of Tamil Nadu's democracy. They must work to ensure victory at all polling stations."

Outlining the trials and tribulations endured by party workers during the infamous Emergency (1975-77), he said some dream of destroying such a party that has weathered many storms and their dream will not come true.

The comment is seen as a reference to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's founder, actor-politician, Vijay who has taken a strong stand against the DMK and aims to dislodge it from power.

The CM then pointed to stringent regulations against free speech and the arrest of over 500 DMK members under the oppressive MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act).

He made pointed reference to the imprisonment of party veteran 'MISA' Elumalai and party sympathiser Kumarasamy belonging to Virudhachalam for their support to DMK patriarch Karunanidhi. The Emergency period was a great struggle to protect democracy. During that period, the DMK leaders and workers made many sacrifices.

Stalin said: "Why am I saying all these things? Today, some people dream of destroying, eliminating this party. I want to make it clear that their dreams will never come true. No one can even dare to touch this movement (DMK) and I am duty bound to emphasise this now."

The CM delivered his address presiding over the wedding of Dileepan Babu, who is the grandson of 'MISA' Elumalai.