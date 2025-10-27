SIR Phase II: Draft rolls to be published on Dec 9; final list in February | Top announcements

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced Phase II of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. (ECI/X)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kumar said that the second phase will be carried out in 12 states and union territories. Follow LIVE updates here.

"...The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs," Kumar said at the press conference.

The ECI recently concluded SIR in poll-bound Bihar, with the exercise emerging as a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the elections in the state, which has 243 assembly seats.