SIR Phase II: Draft rolls to be published on Dec 9; final list in February | Top announcements

Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday announced Phase II of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Kumar said that the second phase will be carried out in 12 states and union territories. Follow LIVE updates here.
"...The second phase of SIR (Special Intensive Revision) is about to be carried out in 12 States/UTs," Kumar said at the press conference.
The ECI recently concluded SIR in poll-bound Bihar, with the exercise emerging as a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the elections in the state, which has 243 assembly seats.
Here are the top announcements made by the CEC.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced that Phase II of SIR will be carried out in Andaman & Nicobar (UT), Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep (UT), Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry (UT), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Voters in these states will be matched against the 2002, 2003, and 2004 voting lists.
Kumar said that in the states where SIR will be conducted, the electoral rolls will be frozen at midnight today.
He said that Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will print unique enumeration forms (EFs) for electors from October 27 onwards.
The unique enumeration forms will contain the necessary details as contained in the current voter list. The forms will be pre-filled with already available details, including details of the previous SIR.
Kumar said that training of polling officials for Phase II of SIR will begin on October 28.
At the pre-emuneration stage, enumeration forms for this will be filled out by booth-level officers (BLOs) who will go door-to-door at least thrice for each voter.
Those temporarily having migrated, or busy during office hours, can fill these details online by themselves. “SIR will ensure no eligible elector is left out and no ineligible elector is included in poll rolls,” Gyanesh Kumar said.
Draft electoral rolls to be published on December 9 and the final electoral rolls on February 7.
Aadhaar will only be used as identity proof, CEC Gyanesh Kumar announced.