Sisodia's plea seeking bail in excise policy case dismissed. Here's what SC said

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's plea seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case, asking him to approach the high court. “We don't want to interfere in such a matter at the first instance, you can make all your points before the high court", the top court said. The plea was mentioned by Abhishek Manu Singhvi seeking an urgent hearing on the matter before the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's plea seeking bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: On Manish Sisodia's arrest, AAP unleashes ‘washing machine’ attack on BJP

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday after eight hours of questioning in connection with alleged irregularities involving the liquor excise policy in Delhi. On Monday, he was sent to five-day CBI custody by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court.

Here is what the Supreme Court said:

1. Here, you have a full alternate remedy available. You have come directly to this court against arrest and for bail. How do we entertain it here?

2. The question is not about this court not having the power. We undoubtedly have the power but the question is whether we should exercise this extraordinary power in a given case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: 'I am told most CBI officers were...': Kejriwal's big claim on Sisodia's arrest

3. It will set a very wrong precedent. Just because an incident occurs in Delhi, we cannot entertain it here directly.

4. We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32 at this stage.

5. We don't want to interfere in such a matter at the first instance. You can make all your points before the high court.