Sister of Kerala nun, who accused bishop of rape, alleges death threats

The sister of the Kerala nun, who accused bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape, have alleged threats against her family by his relatives.

The nun’s sister has sent a petition to the Kerala director general of police, Kottayam superintendent of police and Kalady circle inspector, alleging that she and her family are receiving life threats and require protection.

In her complaint, she said Mulakkal’s brothers have filed fake complaints against her, while one relative threatened her son and brother and another took a photo of her protesting and later threatened her.

“Since the bishop is behind bars, we really fear for our lives. One of his aides, Thomas Chittuparamban, had threatened to liquidate my son and brother if something happens to the bishop. We learnt that some people who are close to him can go to any extent. So we need protection,” she said in her complaint filed at Kalady police station and copies of which were sent to the police chief and Kochi commissioner.

Mullakal, who was arrested last week after three days of questioning, was on Monday sent to prison after the Kerala high court deferred his bail application to Thursday. The Vatican had temporarily relieved him of duties as bishop of Jalandhar.

In June, the 43-year-old nun, also a mother superior, had complained to the police that Mullakkal had raped her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus congregation based in Punjab which also runs three convents in Kerala.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 19:32 IST