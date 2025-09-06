SIT appointed by Supreme Court inspects Vantara Animal Rescue Centre in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday conducted its second day of inspection at the Reliance Industries-owned Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Gujarat, as part of its probe into the facility’s functioning, people aware of the development said. The four-member team began its three-day visit on September 5 and is expected to conclude the on-site inquiry on September 7, an official said. (HT Photo/ Raju Shinde)

Jamnagar’s Vantara is facing a probe over petitions filed on allegations that the Supreme Court on August 25 called unsupported, but nevertheless set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into.

The SIT, headed by former Supreme Court judge justice (retd) Jasti Chelameswar, has been directed to submit a report by September 12.

The four-member team, including retired chief justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana high courts Raghavendra Chauhan, former Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, and additional commissioner of customs Anish Gupta, began its three-day visit on September 5 and is expected to conclude the on-site inquiry on September 7, an official said.

“The SIT team is presently at Vantara to investigate and prepare the report in a time-bound manner as per the Supreme Court’s instructions. They are here for three days and expected to leave on September 7,” a Gujarat government official aware of the matter said.

In a statement issued earlier, a Vantara spokesperson said, “We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law.”

“Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts. We request that the process be allowed to take place without speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve,” the spokesperson added.

The Vantara centre, spread across about 3,500 acres near the Reliance Industries Limited refinery complex in Jamnagar, is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited and is led by Anant Ambani, who serves as a director of both RIL and the foundation.

The facility houses more than 150,000 animals belonging to over 2,000 species and is among the largest animal welfare projects of its kind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Vantara on March 4, on World Wildlife Day.

The Supreme Court order, which the bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale said only seeks a fact-finding inquiry, is based on two petitions filed by advocate CR Jaya Sukin and one Dev Sharma, seeking an independent enquiry into multiple allegations based on newspaper reports and not backed by evidence.

The broad set of parameters that the Supreme Court asked the SIT to report on includes: Vantara’s acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants; its compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and the rules for zoos made thereunder; its adherence to provisions of the law regarding trade in animals or animal articles; and compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, and animal welfare.

The SIT was also asked to examine complaints about misutilisation of water and carbon credits, as well as those related to financial compliance, money laundering, etc.

The Supreme Court bench had said that ordinarily, “a petition resting on such unsupported allegations does not deserve in law to be entertained rather warrants dismissal in limine.” However, the bench added that it deemed it appropriate to call for an inquiry in the wake of allegations that statutory authorities or courts are unwilling or incapable of carrying out their mandate.

“Considering the sweep of the allegations made in the petitions inviting a counter from the private respondent or any other party will not serve much purpose. Ordinarily, a petition resting on such unsupported allegations does not deserve in law to be entertained rather warrants dismissal in limine. However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate…we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any,” the bench said, as quoted in an earlier HT report.

Maintaining that the order only seeks a fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the true factual position to enable the court to pass further orders, the Supreme Court bench said, “...this order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor this (should) order be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent–Vantara.”

Vantara has said in the past that it welcomes the Supreme Court’s order and is fully cooperating with the SIT.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing on September 15, when it will consider the findings.