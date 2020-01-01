e-paper
Home / India News / SIT files 1800-page charge-sheet in first of cyanide serial killing cases

SIT files 1800-page charge-sheet in first of cyanide serial killing cases

Jolly Joseph allegedly killed five other members of her immediate and extended family between 2002 and 2016 with cyanide.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 20:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Jolly Joseph (47) has been arraigned as the first accused in the murder of her husband Roy Thomas.
Jolly Joseph (47) has been arraigned as the first accused in the murder of her husband Roy Thomas.(HT Photo)
         

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the serial cyanide killings in north Kerala filed its first charge-sheet on Wednesday in which Jolly Joseph (47) has been arraigned as the first accused in the murder of her husband Roy Thomas, K G Simon, head of the SIT said.

The SIT filed the 1800-page charge-sheet in the court of the Thamarassery first class judicial magistrate.

Jolly Joseph allegedly killed five other members of her immediate and extended family between 2002 and 2016 with cyanide.

The SIT had arrested four people last October for allegedly killings six members of the Ponnamatam family in a span of 14 years by giving them cyanide-laced food. These murders took place between 2002 and 2016. The other accused are Mathew, Prachi Kumar and K Manoj, a former CPI(M) leader who was later expelled from the party.

“We have filed 1800-page charge-sheet. We are working on other cases also and different charge-sheets will be filed soon. Besides Jolly three more accused are there. We have submitted a list of 246 witnesses also. We have investigated the case scientifically,” said Simon.

Among the witnesses are her two children whose statements were recorded before a magistrate. All four have been charged with murder, conspiracy, destroying of evidence, forgery and other charges.

Roy Thomas’ mother and retired teacher Anamma Thomas was the first to die in 2002. Her husband Tom Thomas, also a retired teacher, died six years later in 2008. Their son Roy Thomas (first husband of Jolly) died in 2011 and another relative Mathew, who was Anamma’s brother, died in 2014. In 2016 another relative Sily and her one year-old child died under mysterious circumstances. All deaths were believed to be “natural” till the six bodies were exhumed and forensic examination identified cyanide poisoning.

