 SIT issues notice to IGP Patil in K’taka Bitcoin scam case | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SIT issues notice to IGP Patil in K’taka Bitcoin scam case

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
May 15, 2024 08:00 AM IST

The Crime Branch initially claimed to have had recovered 31 bitcoins worth ₹9 cr from hacker Sriki. However, these Bitcoins could not be found.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Bitcoin scam in Karnataka has issued a notice to inspector general of police (IGP) Sandeep Patil, who was the head of the Central Crime Branch when the scam took place, and was questioned earlier this year, to provide clarifications on the probe conducted against the hacker during his tenure.

On Monday, the son of an ADGP, Rishab, was questioned by SIT officials regarding his involvement in the Bitcoin scam that occurred between 2016 and 2017 (File photo)
On Monday, the son of an ADGP, Rishab, was questioned by SIT officials regarding his involvement in the Bitcoin scam that occurred between 2016 and 2017 (File photo)

The first information report (FIR) registered by the SIT dated January 24 named four former crime branch officers - Sridhar Poojar (now a deputy superintendent of police), and inspectors Prashanth Babu, Chandradhar SR, and Lakshmikanthaiah. Additionally, a private cyber expert, KS Santhosh Kumar, who assisted in the 2020 investigation of the hacker’s case, has also been implicated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In court proceedings, the SIT argued against granting bail to Chandradhar, highlighting discrepancies in the Crime Branch’s investigation. The Crime Branch initially claimed to have had recovered 31 Bitcoins worth 9 crore from hacker Srikrishnna alias Sriki. However, these Bitcoin could not be found.

“The explanation for this missing 31 bitcoins given by the petitioner is that the accused had manipulated the Bitcoin core application and misled the investigation. However, the petitioner failed to investigate further into this aspect as to how, why and when the accused had tampered with the Bitcoin core application,” the SIT informed the court in March.

On Monday, the son of an additional director general of police (ADGP), Rishab, was questioned by SIT officials regarding his involvement in the Bitcoin scam that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Sriki is alleged to be the mastermind behind the scam, having traded 150 Bitcoins worth 5.5 crore through Robin Khandewala of Kolkata. During the same period, Rishab purchased a car from Friendly Automotives on Lavelle Road for 57 lakh and later returned the Porsche.

SIT officials said that Rishab received a cheque for 40 lakh during this period and questioned him about his involvement in Bitcoin trading. He has been accused of using illegal money acquired through bitcoin trading and has been called for further inquiry.

These developments come after the SIT on May 8 arrested Sriki in connection with a 2017 bitcoin case registered in Tumakuru district. Sriki was arrested on charges of stealing 60.6 Bitcoin worth 1.14 crore from the Tumakuru-based cryptocurrency exchange website in 2017.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / SIT issues notice to IGP Patil in K’taka Bitcoin scam case

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On