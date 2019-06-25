SIT to probe points raised by IMA Jewels founder

The Special Investigation Team would probe all the points raised by fugitive IMA Group of Companies managing director, Mohammed Mansoor Khan, in his latest video in which he has dragged big names, a top SIT official said here Monday.

Leaving thousands of investors, mostly Muslims, in the lurch, Khan has fled the country and is suspected to be in Dubai.

In his video message released in YouTube on Sunday, Khan threw some big names for the IMA Jewels’ muddle and claimed a threat to his life. Speaking to reporters, SIT chief Deputy Inspector General of police Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda said, “We will probe all the points mentioned in the video message Mansoor Khan had released yesterday.

If there is any truth, then we will initiate action as per the law.” He said that serving notices based on someone’s statement was not the proper way of investigation.

If there was evidence, the SIT would summon them for interrogation, he added. The SIT Monday said it carried out searches at the IMA head office at Shivajinagar here and found a huge quantity of mortgaged gold and other valuable gems.

