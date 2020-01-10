Situation in JNU is normal, classes to start from January 13: V-C

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:53 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar reiterated on Friday the situation was normal in the varsity after Sunday’s violence when masked mob rampaged inside the campus injuring several students and teachers.

The comments by Jagadesh Kumar, who is under fire for mishandling the situation in JNU, came after he met the secretary of the ministry of human resource development (MHRD), Amit Khare, and other top officials, who stepped in to resolve the standoff between students and the administration mainly over the issue of hostel fee hike.

There has been a growing demand for his removal as the V-C from the JNU students’ union (JNUSU), and most recently BJP leader and former human resource development minister Murli Manohar Joshi.

“The situation at the university is peaceful and normal. The university will continue to function and conduct academic activities. We would like to help every student to continue their academic goals,” Kumar told the reporters.

“I met the HRD secretary today and apprised him that JNU administration is implementing record of discussions with MHRD issued on Dec 11 and that the administration was making every effort to make sure that students and teachers would have conducive environment to pursue their academic activities,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“All decisions taken earlier at the HRD ministry about hostel fee is being implemented in totality,” Kumar said.

The V-C also issued a statement later, saying he also informed the ministry that the university had already written to the University Grant Commission (UGC) to meet the utility and service charges.

“MHRD was also informed that if required, the registration date for winter semester would further be extended,” the statement said.

The statement added that a decision to start classes from January 13 was taken in a meeting with the deans and chairpersons.

A delegation of JNU students’ union (JNUSU), including president Aishe Ghosh, and JNU teachers’ association (JNUTA) led by Prof DK Lobiyal and faculty members also met Khare.

UGC chairperson DP Singh was also present during the meeting.

Dozens of students, including Aishe Ghosh, were injured on Sunday after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.