‘Situation peaceful’: Cops on stir over student suicide at Lovely Professional University

As massive protests erupted over the suicide of a 21-year-old student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara district, police on Wednesday said the situation is “peaceful” at the varsity. SP Sarabjit Singh told reporters an investigation is underway.

The 21-year-old bachelor of design student from Kerala died by suicide at the university on Tuesday afternoon.

According to senior police superintendent Mukhtiar Rai, the matter was brought to their notice on Tuesday evening, adding a suicide note was had been found.

According to the initial investigation, the student was having some personal issues leading to the extreme step.

On Tuesday night, a large number of students gathered inside the university campus to protest against the suicide. Officials urged the protesting students to not believe in any rumors about the suicide.

In a statement, the university said the LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. “LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. The initial investigation by the police, and the contents of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family,” the LPU posted on Twitter.

