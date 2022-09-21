Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Student dies by suicide at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University

Student dies by suicide at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 09:31 AM IST

Senior police superintendent Mukhtiar Rai said the matter was brought to their notice on Tuesday evening and an investigation was initiated

Officials urged the university students against believing any rumours about the suicide. (HT PHOTO)
Officials urged the university students against believing any rumours about the suicide. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

A 21-year-old bachelor of design student from Kerala died by suicide at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Senior police superintendent Mukhtiar Rai said the matter was brought to their notice on Tuesday evening and an investigation was initiated. He added the situation was under control on the campus after some students held a protest. Rai said additional police forces will be deployed there on Wednesday.

Deputy police superintendent Jaspreet Singh said prima facie it appears the student was having some personal issues as has been suggested in a note. He added the student’s parents have been informed.

Officials urged the university students against believing any rumours about the suicide.

In a statement, the university said the LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. “The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family.”

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is LPU’s chancellor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out