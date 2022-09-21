Student dies by suicide at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University

A 21-year-old bachelor of design student from Kerala died by suicide at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab’s Phagwara on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Senior police superintendent Mukhtiar Rai said the matter was brought to their notice on Tuesday evening and an investigation was initiated. He added the situation was under control on the campus after some students held a protest. Rai said additional police forces will be deployed there on Wednesday.

Deputy police superintendent Jaspreet Singh said prima facie it appears the student was having some personal issues as has been suggested in a note. He added the student’s parents have been informed.

Officials urged the university students against believing any rumours about the suicide.

In a statement, the university said the LPU fraternity is saddened by the unfortunate incident. “The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation. The university mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family.”

Ruling Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Ashok Mittal is LPU’s chancellor.