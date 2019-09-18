Situation turns grim in Prayagraj as Ganga breaches danger mark

india

The Ganga on Tuesday breached the danger mark of 84.73 metres at Phaphamau area of Prayagraj city even as the Yamuna, too, was flowing at 84.55 metres at Naini which was quite close to the danger level of 84.73 metres.

With increasing water level, flood water has entered the city’s colonies in the wet lands of the both the rivers. These areas include Newada, Mausaraiya, Beli Colony and Myorabad among others.

It is estimated that at least 1,200 homes are affected and the numbers may increase.

Many residents have been evacuated to safer places and flood relief camps but many are still at their residence and are trying to save their household goods.

Flood water also entered the low lying areas in the city and several villages located on the river banks. Police have also increased patrolling fearing that the locked houses may be on the target of thieves and looters.

Water has entered many villages of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga besides many localities including Beli, Ganga Nagar and colonies.

However, the families which have shifted to relief camps fear that their houses may be burgled.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami has issued strict instructions to the police officials to keep a strict watch on the villages and colonies evacuated following the floods.

SP city Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said cops deployed near flood-hit colonies have been asked to keep an eye on suspicious persons loitering around the localities where water has entered.

“Policemen will keep vigil and boats will be provided to them for patrolling the flood hit localities,” he added.

People urged not to visit flooded areas

Heavy crowd especially youths are visiting Bakshi Bandh, Shastri Bridge, New Yamuna Bridge and areas to witness swollen rivers. Many of them are taking selfies while causing problems to residents of flood hit localities.

Despite being warned by policemen, people are pouring in large numbers. On Tuesday, police closed the STP road at Bakshi Bandh due to heavy crowd. Cops also chased away some visitors when they tried to cross the barricading to see flooded areas. Police officials have appealed to the citizens not to visit the flooded areas.

DM review preparations

District magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials of the departments concerned and reviewed the flood preparations. The DM said electricity supply, drinking water and facility of toilets should be maintained at the relief camps. Doctors and medical staff should be deployed at the relief camps and veterinary doctors should look after the animals affected by floods. The DM also directed supply inspectors to ensure availability of milk and fruits besides other eatables at the relief camps.

