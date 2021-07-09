Home / India News / Six arrested for smoking hookah at Uttarakhand's Har-ki-Pauri
A case has been registered and an investigation into this matter is underway, Upadhyaya said. (ANI Photo)
india news

Six arrested for smoking hookah at Uttarakhand's Har-ki-Pauri

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Superintendent of Police of City, Haridwar, Kamlesh Upadhyaya said, "Some tourists were found smoking hookah at Har-ki-Pauri on July 7. They have been arrested by the police."
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Haridwar Police has arrested six persons for allegedly smoking 'hookah' at Har ki Pauri ghat.

"A case has been registered and an investigation into this matter is underway. We also want to send a message to the public that we will not tolerate such behaviour here," he said.

Lakhs of people visited Har-Ki-Pauri, which is regarded as one of the holiest Ghats in Haridwar. It is the place where River Ganga flowing from the Himalayas touches the plains for the first time.

