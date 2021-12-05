Six die as car catches fire in Andhra's Chittoor, infant among victims: Report

At least six persons died in a road accident on the Puthalapattu-Naidupeta road near Chandragiri zone, Chittoor, after the car they were traveling in caught fire due to an oil leak. The speeding car had taken a sudden turn and hit a divider before catching fire.

Chandragiri inspector BV Srinivas said eight people were present in the car of whom five died on the spot. Among the three persons who were rushed to Ruia Hospital, one more succumbed to injuries, the inspector added.

"A total of eight persons were travelling in the car from Chittoor district. The speeding car took a turn and hit a divider. Due to an oil leak, the car caught fire at Aitepalli in Chandragiri zone on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet road. Five people were caught in the blaze and died on the spot. Three others were rushed to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati with serious injuries. Another person died in the hospital," Srinivas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to Telugu daily Sakshi, an infant was among the deceased. The accident happened when the group was returning from a visit to Kanipakam temple near Chittoor.

An investigation was underway.

