Six killed, 11 injured in crash on highway in UP
Six people were killed and 11 others injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Varanasi-Jaunpur highway in Jalalpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district on Tuesday, police said.
All the 17 people were travelling in a jeep after attending a cremation in Varanasi, they said, adding the collision took place between the vehicle and a truck.
The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, where condition of three is stated to be serious, police said.
Those killed were identified as Amar Bahadur Yadav (58), Ram Singar Yadav (38), Munnilal (38), Indrajit Yadav (48), Kamala Prasad Yadav (60) and Ramkumar (65), they said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said 112-year-old Dhanadei Devi, a resident of Jalalpur village in Sarai Khwaja area, had died and her son-in-law Lakshmi Shankar Yadav went to Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi along with 17 people from his village to cremate her.
Local police reached the spot after getting information about the accident and were joined in by rescue personnel.
The truck driver escaped from the scene after the incident, the ASP said.
