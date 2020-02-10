e-paper
Six killed in an auto-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

Six killed in an auto-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur

The incident happened at Repudi village of Phirangipuram block in the district at around 8 am. Five of the deceased were identified as Kakani Rama Devi (32), her daughter Kakani Yasaswini (11 months) and son Kakani Bala Manikantha (5), K Ashok (30) and Avula Yuvaraju (20).

Feb 10, 2020
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
Six persons, including three members of a family, were killed in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district
Six persons, including three members of a family, were killed in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Six persons, including three members of a family, were killed on Monday when an autorickshaw which they were travelling in collided with a mini-truck head-on in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, the police said.

The incident took place at Repudi village of Phirangipuram block in the district at around 8 am. Five of the deceased were identified as Kakani Rama Devi (32), her daughter Kakani Yasaswini (11 months) and son Kakani Bala Manikantha (5), K Ashok (30) and Avula Yuvaraju (20). The body of another 35-year old woman is yet to be identified.

“Prima facie, it appears the incident happened due to poor visibility on the road because of heavy rain in the area,” Narsaraopet (Rural) police inspector Y Achaiah told Hindustan Times.

He said three members of the family were returning from a fair in Narsaraopet town to their village Puttakota of Phirangipuram block. “They boarded an auto which already had two other passengers, apart from driver Ashok. As the auto was approaching Repudi village, it collided with a mini truck coming from opposite direction and both the vehicles overturned,” Achaiah said.

While four of them including Rama Devi and Yasaswini died on the spot, Manikanta and another unidentified woman died in the government hospital at Guntur while undergoing treatment.

“We have registered a case of accident and are investigating,” Achaiah said.

