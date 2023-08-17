6 die as autorickshaw collides with lorry in Warangal district: Police

Six people were killed and one was injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding lorry coming from the wrong direction in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday morning, police said. Police said the victims from Warangal were on their way to collect honey in the forest area in Thorrur when the accident occurred. (HT Archives)

The incident took place at Yellanda village of Wardhannapet block at around 8.30 am. While four people, including the auto driver, died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Bhattu Srinivas (42), auto driver from Siva Nagar in Warangal, Kurairi Suresh (50), Jabavath Kurairi (25), Amit Mandal (20), Nitish Kumar Mandal, (20) and Roopchand Dhami (35).

The injured, identified as Amit Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hanamkonda. His condition is said to be critical, Warangal commissioner of police AV Ranganath said.

Ranganath said the victims from Warangal were on their way to collect honey in the forest area in Thorrur when the accident occurred. “The lorry was coming in the wrong direction and its driver lost control over the steering, resulting in collision with the autorickshaw,” the police official said.

The bodies were shifted to MGM hospital in Warangal for the post-mortem examination. The Wardhannapet police have registered a case and are probing the case, the police commissioner said.

Police suspect the lorry driver identified as Mohanlal Naik (40), who was taken into custody, was in an inebriated state. The police further said the bodies were taken out of the mangled autorickshaw with the help of the locals.

According to Bhattu Kishan, the elder brother of the auto driver, who lodged a complaint with the Wardhannapet police said, “The passengers, originally hailed from Rajasthan and were engaged in collection and sale of honey. They were on their way to Thorrur when a lorry rammed into my brother’s auto,” he said quoting eyewitnesses.

