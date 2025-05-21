Six members of Varanasi's Sankat Mochan temple staff arrested for theft at priest's house

Three days after a theft at the house of the Mahant of the Sankat Mochan temple, the police arrested six members of his household staff following an encounter, officials said Wednesday. UP Police arrested six members of the temple Mahant's household staff for theft(PTI)

Jewellery and cash were stolen from the Mahant's residence in Tulsi Ghat on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Maid sisters flee with ₹15 lakh, valuables from Panchkula house

The Mahant, identified as Vishwambar Nath Mishra, who was in Delhi at the time, reported the incident to the police on Monday upon his return, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gaurav Bansal said.

Also Read: Two held for transformer theft in K’shetra

"Upon reviewing CCTV footage from the Mahant's residence, masked individuals were seen entering the premises. We also questioned staff members of the residence," the DCP said, adding that police teams were deployed to apprehend the accused.

Also Read: UPPCL: 2,875 power thefts in Sambhal caused ₹18 cr revenue loss in 9 months

Late on Tuesday night, those involved in the theft were located in the Ramnagar area, according to the intelligence gathered through surveillance.

"When police teams raided the location, the suspects opened fire. In a retaliatory action by the police, three accused, identified as Vicky, Jitendra, and Rakesh, sustained bullet injuries to their legs. The remaining three surrendered," Bansal said, further stating that all the arrested were employees at the Mahant's residence.

All the stolen jewellery, cash and other valuables were recovered from those arrested, and the three injured accused were admitted to a hospital for treatment.